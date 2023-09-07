Following a campaign in which he scored 10.2 fantasy points (101st among RBs), the Jacksonville Jaguars' Snoop Conner is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 142nd running back off the board this summer (917th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Snoop Conner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.20 19.84 - Overall Rank 408 412 817 Position Rank 92 112 142

Snoop Conner 2022 Stats

Last year, Conner rushed 12 times for 42 yards (2.5 ypg) and one TD.

In Week 17 last season versus the Houston Texans, Conner posted a season-high of 7.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 5 carries, 17 yards, 1 TD.

Conner accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 3 yards -- in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Snoop Conner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 12 Ravens 1.1 3 11 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.5 2 5 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 7.7 5 17 1 0

