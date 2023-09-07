Travis Etienne, who is currently one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (10th among RBs; 22nd overall), tallied 170.1 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 15th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Jacksonville Jaguars RB.

Is Etienne on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Travis Etienne Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 170.10 177.13 - Overall Rank 44 48 22 Position Rank 15 12 10

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Travis Etienne 2022 Stats

During last season's campaign, Etienne compiled 1,125 yards rushing and five TDs on the ground in addition to 316 receiving yards as a receiver.

In his best game last year -- Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Etienne accumulated 24.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 28 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Etienne accumulated 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2 carries, 3 yards.

Rep Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Travis Etienne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6.5 4 47 0 0 Week 2 Colts 5.3 9 20 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 7.5 13 45 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3.2 8 32 0 0 Week 5 Texans 11.4 10 71 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 10.8 10 86 0 0 Week 7 Giants 17.9 14 114 1 0 Week 8 Broncos 22.2 24 156 1 0 Week 9 Raiders 24.6 28 109 2 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 7.3 11 45 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.3 2 3 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 4.6 13 54 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 3.2 17 32 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 10.7 19 103 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 11.2 22 83 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 20.0 9 108 1 0 Week 18 Titans 3.4 7 17 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 12.1 20 109 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 14.0 10 62 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.