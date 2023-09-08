On Friday, Ben Shelton (No. 47 in the world) takes on Novak Djokovic (No. 2) in the semifinals of the US Open.

Djokovic is the favorite (-1400) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Shelton, who is +750.

Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 8

Friday, September 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 93.3% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Novak Djokovic +750 Odds to Win Match -1400 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament -125 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 55.6% 34.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.6

Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

Shelton is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Djokovic advanced to the semifinals by taking down No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Shelton has played 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 29.4 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches).

Through 24 matches over the past year on hard courts, Shelton has played 29.4 games per match (37.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.3% of them.

Djokovic is averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 62 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 60.1% of those games.

Djokovic is averaging 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Shelton and Djokovic have not competed against each other since 2015.

