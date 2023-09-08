The St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Walker take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds, on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 16th in MLB action with 163 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (672 total runs).

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

Reds batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.412).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 194 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 437 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 16th in the majors with 641 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Abbott has nine quality starts this year.

Abbott will try to pick up his 14th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Drew Rom (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In three starts this season, Rom has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson

