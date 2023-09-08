Week 2 of the 2023 college football season includes 14 games involving Big 12 teams. Keep scrolling to see some of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include picking SMU +15.5 against Oklahoma as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Houston vs. Rice matchup.

Best Week 2 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: SMU +15.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners

SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 12.2 points

SMU by 12.2 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: UCF -3.5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos

UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 23.2 points

UCF by 23.2 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Baylor +7.5 vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears

Utah Utes at Baylor Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Baylor by 3.0 points

Baylor by 3.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 2 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 52.5 - Houston vs. Rice

Matchup: Houston Cougars at Rice Owls

Houston Cougars at Rice Owls Projected Total: 39.0 points

39.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 60.5 - UCF vs. Boise State

Matchup: UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos

UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos Projected Total: 68.5 points

68.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47 - Utah vs. Baylor

Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears

Utah Utes at Baylor Bears Projected Total: 54.0 points

54.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 2 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Oklahoma 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 73.0 / 0.0 642.0 / 208.0 UCF 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 56.0 / 6.0 723.0 / 240.0 Texas 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 37.0 / 10.0 458.0 / 176.0 BYU 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 14.0 / 0.0 257.0 / 185.0 Houston 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 17.0 / 14.0 334.0 / 417.0 Kansas State 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 45.0 / 0.0 588.0 / 227.0 Cincinnati 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 66.0 / 13.0 667.0 / 302.0 Kansas 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 48.0 / 17.0 521.0 / 217.0 Iowa State 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 30.0 / 9.0 250.0 / 279.0 Oklahoma State 1-0 (0-0 Big 12) 27.0 / 13.0 453.0 / 391.0 Texas Tech 0-1 (0-0 Big 12) 33.0 / 35.0 431.0 / 320.0 TCU 0-1 (0-0 Big 12) 42.0 / 45.0 541.0 / 565.0 Baylor 0-1 (0-0 Big 12) 31.0 / 42.0 524.0 / 441.0 West Virginia 0-1 (0-0 Big 12) 15.0 / 38.0 308.0 / 478.0

