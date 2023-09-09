Braves vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (92-48) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 9.
The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA).
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 126 times this season and won 84, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 29-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (817) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Mike Soroka vs Miles Mikolas
|September 6
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Spencer Strider vs Dakota Hudson
|September 7
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Bryce Elder vs Mitch Keller
|September 9
|Pirates
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Cristopher Sanchez
