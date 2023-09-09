The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) will clash with the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Ohio 32, Florida Atlantic 25
  • The Owls have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
  • Ohio lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Bobcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ohio (+3.5)
  • Ohio is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (61.5)
  • Florida Atlantic averages 42 points per game against Ohio's 20, amounting to 0.5 points over the contest's total of 61.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Florida Atlantic

Ohio

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5
Implied Total AVG 26 26
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.