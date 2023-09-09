The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) play the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at FAU Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Florida Atlantic is compiling 42 points per game on offense, which ranks them 30th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 67th, allowing 20 points per contest. Ohio is posting 341.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (94th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 257.5 total yards per contest (36th-ranked).

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Ohio 493 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.5 (16th) 361 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.5 (107th) 213 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.5 (64th) 280 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (89th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (128th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson has compiled 280 yards (280 ypg) on 20-of-25 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on three carries.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 13 times for 125 yards (125 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 59 receiving yards on four catches.

Zuberi Mobley has carried the ball 15 times for 49 yards (49 per game).

Tony Johnson has hauled in five catches for 91 yards (91 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of three passes and hauled in three grabs for 56 yards, an average of 56 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ohio Stats Leaders

CJ Harris has racked up 247 yards (123.5 ypg) while completing 50% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 46 yards .

Sieh Bangura has rushed 34 times for 172 yards.

O'Shaan Allison has racked up 19 carries and totaled 54 yards.

Sam Wiglusz leads his team with 103 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Ty Walton has 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 91 yards (45.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Miles Cross' 13 targets have resulted in five grabs for 55 yards and one touchdown.

