Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) will look to upset the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5 points. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-5)
|58.5
|-225
|+180
|DraftKings
|Florida Atlantic (-5)
|58.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-5.5)
|58.5
|-215
|+176
|Tipico
|Florida Atlantic (-4.5)
|-
|-210
|+170
Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Betting Trends
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
