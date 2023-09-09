Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the North Texas Mean Green and Florida International Panthers match up at 6:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Mean Green. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on North Texas vs. Florida International? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Florida International vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (+12) Over (51.5) North Texas 34, Florida International 25

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 CUSA Predictions

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

The Panthers have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Florida International this season is 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Mean Green have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

The Mean Green have no wins against the spread this season.

Every Mean Green game has hit the over this year.

The point total average for North Texas games this season is 53.5, two points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Texas 21 58 21 58 -- -- Florida International 15.5 17 14 12 17 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.