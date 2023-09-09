Florida State vs. Southern Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 31 points. The over/under for the outing is 53 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Florida State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-31)
|53
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Florida State (-30.5)
|53
|-8000
|+2200
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-30.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Florida State (-30.5)
|-
|-
|-
Florida State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
