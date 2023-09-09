The Florida Gators (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the McNeese Cowboys (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 15th-worst with 11 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 76th in the FBS (24 points allowed per game). McNeese ranks 32nd in points per game (34), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS with 52 points surrendered per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPNU in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Florida vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Florida McNeese 346 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278 (78th) 270 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 554 (102nd) 13 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89 (85th) 333 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (56th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 333 yards passing for Florida, completing 70.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Trevor Etienne, has carried the ball seven times for 25 yards (25 per game).

Eugene Wilson III has been handed the ball one time this year and racked up 9 yards (9 per game). He's also contributed in the pass game with two grabs for 24 yards

Ricky Pearsall has hauled in eight catches for 92 yards (92 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Marcus Burke has put together a 61-yard season so far, reeling in two passes on three targets.

Jonathan Odom has been the target of four passes and hauled in four catches for 46 yards, an average of 46 yards per contest.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 166 yards on 15-of-35 passing this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 34 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, D'Angelo Durham, has carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards (45 per game) with one touchdown.

Jihad Marks has registered five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 52 (52 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times.

Jalen Johnson has racked up 49 receiving yards (49 yards per game) on six receptions.

Coleby Hamm's one catch (on zero targets) has netted him 19 yards (19 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida or McNeese gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.