Travis d'Arnaud vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .243.
- In 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%) d'Arnaud has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.0% of his games this year, d'Arnaud has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.213
|AVG
|.266
|.286
|OBP
|.309
|.447
|SLG
|.438
|10
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|17
|19/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo (8-14) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 39th in WHIP (1.310), and 40th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.