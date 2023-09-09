The UCF Knights (1-0) and the Boise State Broncos (0-1) meet at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UCF sports the 31st-ranked defense this year (240 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking second-best with a tally of 723 yards per game. Boise State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 568 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 67th with 402 total yards per contest.

UCF vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

UCF vs. Boise State Key Statistics

UCF Boise State 723 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (78th) 240 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 568 (115th) 389 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (77th) 334 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (55th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee leads UCF with 281 yards (281 ypg) on 22-of-30 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 90 rushing yards on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 100 yards on the ground.

Xavier Townsend has hauled in five catches for 81 yards (81 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Javon Baker has put together a 59-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on seven targets.

RJ Harvey has racked up one catch for 50 yards, an average of 50 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 244 yards on 19-of-39 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 31 rushing yards (31 ypg) on five carries.

George Holani has run for 51 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Ashton Jeanty is a key figure in this offense, with 44 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and 109 receiving yards (109 per game) on four catches with one touchdown

Eric McAlister has caught seven passes and compiled 69 receiving yards (69 per game).

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 56 reciving yards (56 ypg) this season.

