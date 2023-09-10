The Atlanta Dream (19-20) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Dallas Wings (21-18) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Dream came out on top in their most recent matchup 80-75 against the Mystics on Friday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5 Asia Durr Out Knee 4.8 1.1 0.7

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and BSSO

BSSWX and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is tops on the Dream at 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 15.1 points.

Allisha Gray is posting 17.2 points, 3.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Monique Billings posts 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field.

Danielle Robinson puts up 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -1.5 171.5

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.