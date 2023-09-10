Evan Engram Week 1 Preview vs. the Colts
Evan Engram will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league last season when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
On 98 targets last season, Engram grabbed 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.1 yards per contest.
Engram vs. the Colts
- Engram vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD
- Indianapolis allowed six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.
- Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Colts were the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game.
- The Colts' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL with 25 passing TDs allowed last year.
Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Colts
- Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)
Engram Receiving Insights
- In eight of his 16 games (50.0%) last season, Engram went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 766 receiving yards on 98 targets last season, he was 58th in the league (7.8 yards per target).
- Engram had a receiving touchdown in three of 17 games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.
Engram's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Commanders
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|15 TAR / 11 REC / 162 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|10 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|12/22/2022
|Week 16
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 113 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|1/14/2023
|Wild Card
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 93 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.