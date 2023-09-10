With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Evan Engram a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)

On 98 targets, Engram amassed 766 yards via 73 catches with four TDs last season (45.1 yards per game).

In three of 17 games last year, Engram had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).

Evan Engram Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 4 28 0 Week 2 Colts 8 7 46 0 Week 3 @Chargers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 16 0 Week 5 Texans 10 6 69 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 5 40 0 Week 7 Giants 7 4 67 0 Week 8 Broncos 6 4 55 1 Week 9 Raiders 2 1 8 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 4 3 14 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Lions 7 5 30 1 Week 14 @Titans 15 11 162 2 Week 15 Cowboys 10 8 62 0 Week 16 @Jets 8 7 113 0 Week 17 @Texans 2 1 16 0 Week 18 Titans 4 4 27 0 Wild Card Chargers 11 7 93 1 Divisional @Chiefs 6 5 31 0

