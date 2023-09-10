Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Jaguars vs. Colts Game – Week 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes, and here are best bets recommendations.
When is Jaguars vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Jacksonville 27 - Colts 17
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Jaguars a 69.7% chance to win.
- The Jaguars went 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).
- Jacksonville played as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter in only two games last season, and it split them 1-1.
- Last season, the Colts won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +190 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4.5)
- The Jaguars were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.
- Jacksonville failed to notch a win ATS (0-2) as at least 4.5-point favorites last season.
- The Colts' record against the spread last season was 6-11-0.
- Indianapolis had two wins ATS (2-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46)
- Jacksonville and Indianapolis combined to average 5.2 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 46 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 45.7 points per game last season, 0.3 less than the point total for this matchup.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.
- In Colts games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|17
|45.1
|4
Deon Jackson Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 63.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|19.7
|1
|17.4
|1
