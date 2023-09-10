For their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) have two players on the injury report.

The Jaguars had a 9-8 record a year ago, and they were knocked out in the Divisional round of the playoffs. Their offense averaged 23.8 points per game (10th in the league), while their defense conceded 20.6 (12th).

The Colts' record was 4-12-1 in 2022, and they missed the postseason. They scored 17 points per game on offense (30th in the NFL) while giving up 25.1 per contest on defense (28th).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out Tyler Lacy DE Hip Out

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Forearm Doubtful Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Forearm Limited Participation In Practice Julius Brents CB Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Jaguars or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars Season Insights (2022)

The Jaguars averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and they gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on defense.

Offensively, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the NFL with 23.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in points allowed (353.3 points allowed per contest).

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (238.5 passing yards allowed per game), the Jaguars had more success offensively, ranking 10th in the NFL by totaling 232.9 passing yards per game.

On offense, Jacksonville ranked 14th in the NFL last season with 124.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in rushing yards allowed per contest (114.8).

With 27 forced turnovers (fourth in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, the Jaguars' +6 turnover margin ranked sixth in the league.

Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4.5)

Jaguars (-4.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-225), Colts (+180)

Jaguars (-225), Colts (+180) Total: 46 points

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.