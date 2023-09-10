Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .356 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .266 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 65th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 68.0% of his 128 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (39.1%), with two or more RBI in 26 of those games (20.3%).

He has scored in 65 games this season (50.8%), including 13 multi-run games (10.2%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 66 .235 AVG .294 .291 OBP .352 .436 SLG .547 23 XBH 31 11 HR 18 40 RBI 52 45/18 K/BB 49/20 2 SB 9

Pirates Pitching Rankings