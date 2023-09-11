Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (93-49) into a matchup with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday at 1:05 PM ET. Acuna is at .336, the third-best average in the league, while Harper ranks 10th at .294.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-11) for the Braves and Taijuan Walker (15-5) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.32 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.21 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (14-11) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday, Sept. 3 in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 27 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Charlie Morton vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with 692 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 188 home runs (11th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Phillies one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 27 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Walker heads into this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Walker will look to go five or more innings for his 16th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.21), 41st in WHIP (1.324), and 40th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Taijuan Walker vs. Braves

He meets a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 826 total runs scored while batting .276 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 273 home runs (first in the league).

Walker has a 4.05 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP against the Braves this season in 6 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .385 batting average over one appearance.

