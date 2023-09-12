The Atlanta Braves (94-50) face the Philadelphia Phillies (79-65) a game after Matt Olson homered twice in a 7-5 defeat to the Phillies. The game begins at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Max Fried (7-1) for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (11-6) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (11-6, 3.44 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (7-1) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 2.70 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .252.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Fried has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 29th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

In 28 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.44, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.

Wheeler is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Wheeler is trying for his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.041), and 10th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Braves

He will take the mound against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1364 total hits (on a .275 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .502 (first in the league) with 278 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Wheeler has a 0 ERA and a 0.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in eight innings pitched, allowing a .111 batting average over one appearance.

