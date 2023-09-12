At the moment the Jacksonville Jaguars have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -190

-190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Jaguars games went over the point total.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, giving up 353.3 yards per game.

At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

In addition, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun totaled 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +30000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +700 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +30000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1200 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +15000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

