Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .326 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 22 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 39 walks while batting .266.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 25th in slugging.
- In 68.5% of his games this year (89 of 130), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (27 of 130), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has driven in a run in 51 games this season (39.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|67
|.235
|AVG
|.294
|.290
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.546
|23
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|18
|40
|RBI
|53
|45/18
|K/BB
|50/21
|3
|SB
|9
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 29th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.041 WHIP ranks second, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 10th.
