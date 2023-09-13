As of September 13 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -190

-190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in ), and it allowed 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC as a whole.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +25000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +25000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +700 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1400 14 December 10 @ Browns - +1800 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +20000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

