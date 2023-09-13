MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, September 13
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Wednesday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery squaring off against the Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for September 13.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rays at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel (1-1) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|TB: Bradley
|MIN: Keuchel
|18 (86 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (26.1 IP)
|5.34
|ERA
|4.78
|11.6
|K/9
|4.8
For a full breakdown of the Bradley vs Keuchel matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rays at Twins
- TB Odds to Win: -125
- MIN Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Ty Blach (2-1) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|CHC: Taillon
|COL: Blach
|26 (133.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (59 IP)
|5.47
|ERA
|4.58
|8.2
|K/9
|5.2
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Rockies
- CHC Odds to Win: -185
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will look to Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|CLE: Allen
|SF: Harrison
|22 (117.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20.1 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|4.87
|8.7
|K/9
|11.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (6-6) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (12-7) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|LAA: Anderson
|SEA: Castillo
|26 (136 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (175.1 IP)
|5.36
|ERA
|3.13
|7.4
|K/9
|9.8
Live Stream Angels at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-2) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Gibson (14-8) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|STL: Rom
|BAL: Gibson
|4 (17.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (168.2 IP)
|7.79
|ERA
|5.12
|5.7
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- STL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jackson Rutledge (0-0) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Colin Selby (2-1) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|WSH: Rutledge
|PIT: Selby
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (16.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|8.64
|-
|K/9
|11.9
Live Stream Nationals at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Connor Phillips (0-0) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|CIN: Phillips
|DET: Rodríguez
|1 (4.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (130.1 IP)
|9.64
|ERA
|3.18
|13.5
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Reds at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -150
- CIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (16-5) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|ATL: Strider
|PHI: Sanchez
|28 (162 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (80 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|3.26
|13.9
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies
- ATL Odds to Win: -190
- PHI Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Montgomery (8-11) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Kikuchi (9-5) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|TEX: Montgomery
|TOR: Kikuchi
|28 (161.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (148.2 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|3.57
|8.0
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-7) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will look to Joey Lucchesi (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|ARI: Gallen
|NYM: Lucchesi
|30 (187.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|-
|9.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets
- ARI Odds to Win: -145
- NYM Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Tanner Houck (4-9) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|BOS: Houck
|29 (140.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (87 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|5.28
|8.9
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -135
- NYY Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown (10-11) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|HOU: Brown
|18 (92.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (141.1 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|4.84
|9.2
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Astros
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Steven Cruz (0-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (7-7) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|KC: Cruz
|CHW: Clevinger
|5 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (108.2 IP)
|7.20
|ERA
|3.64
|9.0
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (8-6) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Trevor Megill (1-0) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|MIA: Garrett
|MIL: Megill
|28 (143.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (29.1 IP)
|3.82
|ERA
|3.38
|8.8
|K/9
|14.1
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (13-9) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Ryan Pepiot (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|SD: Snell
|LAD: Pepiot
|29 (161 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|2.57
|ERA
|0.86
|11.7
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -135
- SD Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
