Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2000, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 11 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -190
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game offensively last season (10th in ), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.
- Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.
- Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.
- Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1400
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
