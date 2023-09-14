Memphis vs. Navy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 14
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) in a matchup on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Midshipmen will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Memphis vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-15.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-16)
|46.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-16.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Memphis has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Navy is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
- The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Memphis & Navy 2023 Futures Odds
|Memphis
|To Win the AAC
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|Navy
|To Win the AAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
