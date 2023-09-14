Orioles vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (91-54) and Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on September 14.
The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (11-6) versus the Rays and Aaron Civale (7-3).
Orioles vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Orioles vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Orioles Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 5-3.
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.
- This season, the Orioles have won 50 out of the 72 games, or 69.4%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Baltimore has won 39 of its 52 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Orioles, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Baltimore is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 741 total runs this season.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
Rays Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have won in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.3 runs per game (780 total).
- The Rays have the second-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|@ Red Sox
|W 13-12
|Jack Flaherty vs Chris Sale
|September 10
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Brayan Bello
|September 11
|Cardinals
|W 11-5
|Dean Kremer vs Dakota Hudson
|September 12
|Cardinals
|L 5-2
|John Means vs Adam Wainwright
|September 13
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Kyle Gibson vs Drew Rom
|September 14
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Bradish vs Aaron Civale
|September 15
|Rays
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Zach Eflin
|September 16
|Rays
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 17
|Rays
|-
|Dean Kremer vs Zack Littell
|September 18
|@ Astros
|-
|John Means vs Justin Verlander
|September 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Kyle Gibson vs Hunter Brown
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Mariners
|W 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Trent Thornton
|September 10
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller
|September 11
|@ Twins
|W 7-4
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sonny Gray
|September 12
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan
|September 13
|@ Twins
|W 5-4
|Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Kyle Bradish
|September 15
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty
|September 16
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 17
|@ Orioles
|-
|Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer
|September 19
|Angels
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 20
|Angels
|-
|Aaron Civale vs TBA
