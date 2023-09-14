Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Academy at the Lakes High School at Shorecrest Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Gibbons High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinellas Park High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14

7:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibbs High School at Largo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14

7:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Largo, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Indian Rocks Christian School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Seffner Christian Academy at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola Fundamental High School at St. Petersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Palm Harbor University HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Palm Harbor, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lake High School at Boca Ciega High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gulfport, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Seminole High School - Seminole at Countryside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clearwater, FL

Conference: 5A - District 9

How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clearwater, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunedin High School at Hollins High School