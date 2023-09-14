The college football season rolls on into Week 3, which features 13 games involving schools from the ACC. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Miami Hurricanes 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 14 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 15 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Old Dominion Monarchs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals vs. Indiana Hoosiers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 The CW Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Panthers at West Virginia Mountaineers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Ole Miss Rebels 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!