Florida High School Football Live Streams in Citrus County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Citrus County, Florida this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Citrus County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Crystal River High School at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lecanto High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.