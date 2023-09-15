Florida High School Football Live Streams in Duval County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In Duval County, Florida, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Christ's Church Academy High School at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Bishop Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Florida Educational Institute at Providence School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at West Nassau HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Callahan, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's View High School at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highland Prep School at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian Academy at The Bolles School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duval Charter High School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
