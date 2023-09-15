Florida High School Football Live Streams in Nassau County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Nassau County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at West Nassau HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Callahan, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Interlachen JrSr High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
