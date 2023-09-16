Florida International vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The UConn Huskies (0-2) face the Florida International Panthers (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Huskies are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Florida International matchup.
Florida International vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Florida International vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-7.5)
|42.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UConn (-8.5)
|42.5
|-345
|+275
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|UConn (-8.5)
|42.5
|-375
|+285
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Florida International vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Florida International has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- UConn has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
Florida International 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.