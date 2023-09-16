The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Boston College Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Florida State sports the 75th-ranked defense this year (359.0 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 524.0 yards per game. In terms of points scored Boston College ranks 78th in the FBS (27.5 points per game), and it is 91st on the other side of the ball (27.5 points allowed per game).

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, read on.

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Florida State vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Florida State Boston College 524.0 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (93rd) 359.0 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.0 (78th) 220.5 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.0 (55th) 303.5 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (107th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 517 yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 58 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has 126 rushing yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Caziah Holmes has carried the ball four times for 63 yards (31.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 170 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 17 targets) with four touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has reeled in seven passes while averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Lawrance Toafili has been the target of five passes and racked up five receptions for 55 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 339 passing yards (169.5 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 136 yards (68.0 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 102 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Jaden Williams has racked up 105 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Lewis Bond has put up a 95-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 11 targets.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 64 reciving yards (32.0 ypg) this season.

