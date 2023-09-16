Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 11th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +2000.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -190
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- Also, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.
- Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped lead the way with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1400
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.