Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (96-52) and the Miami Marlins (77-72) matching up at LoanDepot park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (14-11) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (9-9).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 134 games this season and won 88 (65.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 76-32, a 70.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 863 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).

