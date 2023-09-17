The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) hit the road to meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights (2022)

The Jaguars averaged just 2.1 more points per game (23.8) than the Chiefs gave up (21.7) last year.

The Jaguars collected 357.4 yards per game last year, 29.2 more yards than the 328.2 the Chiefs gave up per contest.

Last year Jacksonville racked up 124.5 rushing yards per game, 17.3 more than Kansas City allowed per outing (107.2).

The Jaguars turned the ball over two more times (22 total) than the Chiefs forced turnovers (20) last season.

Jaguars Home Performance (2022)

The Jaguars scored fewer points at home last year (22.4 per game) than they did overall (23.8), but also allowed fewer at home (19.3 per game) than overall (20.6).

At home, the Jaguars picked up more yards (371.3 per game) than they did overall (357.4). They also allowed fewer yards at home (334.8) than they did overall (353.3).

Jacksonville accumulated more passing yards at home (248.5 per game) than it did overall (232.9), and conceded fewer at home (204.4 per game) than overall (238.5).

The Jaguars picked up 122.8 rushing yards per game at home (1.7 fewer than overall), and gave up 130.4 at home (15.6 more than overall).

The Jaguars converted 46.2% of third downs at home (4.3% more than overall), and conceded on 39% of third downs at home (4.2% less than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Indianapolis W 31-21 FOX 9/17/2023 Kansas City - CBS 9/24/2023 Houston - FOX 10/1/2023 Atlanta - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo - NFL Network

