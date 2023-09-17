The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and Jaguars can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 3.5 51.5 -185 +150

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars played six games last season that went over 51.5 combined points scored.

Jacksonville had a 44.0-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 7.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Jaguars were underdogs in 12 games last season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

Jacksonville had a record of 3-3 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs games last season went over this contest's total of 51.5 points eight times.

Kansas City's matchups last season had an average point total of 49.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Chiefs were 7-10-0 last season.

The Chiefs won 86.7% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-2).

Kansas City had a 13-1 record last year (winning 92.9% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 8 Jaguars 23.8 10 20.6 12 44.0 6

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.6 24.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-5 4-0 3-5

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

