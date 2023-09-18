Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Broward County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Fort Lauderdale High School at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 18

6:00 PM ET on September 18 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuesday

Hebrew Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 19

5:00 PM ET on September 19 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollywood Hills High School at Flanagan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dr. Krop High School at South Broward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL Conference: 7A - District 14

7A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Treasure Coast HS at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nova HS at Cypress Bay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Weston, FL

Weston, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coconut Creek High School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Crest School at Westminster Academy HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

J P Taravella High School at Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL Conference: 7A - District 13

7A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd Anderson High School at Deerfield Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Pampano Beach, FL

Pampano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

McArthur High School at Piper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Sunrise, FL

Sunrise, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Miramar High School at Dillard High School