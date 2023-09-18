Sportsbooks expect a close contest between AFC North rivals when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point underdogs. A point total of 38.5 has been set for this game.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Browns can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Steelers. Before the Steelers take on the Browns, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: ABC

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Cleveland was 7-9-0 against the spread last year.

The Browns' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more was 3-3 last season.

In 17 Cleveland games last season, eight hit the over.

Pittsburgh posted a 10-6-1 record against the spread last year.

The Steelers were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 10 times last year, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Out of 17 Pittsburgh games last year, seven hit the over.

