The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 11th-ranked in the NFL as of September 18.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.

Offensively, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped set the tone with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans - +50000 4 October 1 Falcons - +4000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +700 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +50000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +1800 15 December 17 Ravens - +1200 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +15000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

