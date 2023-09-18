Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 11th-ranked in the NFL as of September 18.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.
- Offensively, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).
- The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.
- As a favorite last season Jacksonville had just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped set the tone with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|L 17-9
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+50000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+700
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
