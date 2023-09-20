Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (97-54) and the Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) squaring off at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET on September 20.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (12-9).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 136 times this season and won 89, or 65.4%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 75-32, a 70.1% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (875) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

