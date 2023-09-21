We have 2023 high school football competition in Brevard County, Florida this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Other Games in Florida This Week

Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rockledge High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

Kissimmee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Merritt Island, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Island High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Palm Bay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney High School at Space Coast JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Cocoa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eau Gallie High School at Cocoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Cocoa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satellite High School at Astronaut High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Titusville, FL Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Melbourne High School at Tohopekaliga High School