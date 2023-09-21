If you live in Osceola County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Osceola County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Rockledge High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Kissimmee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Melbourne High School at Tohopekaliga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kissimmee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Poinciana High School at Tenoroc High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lakeland, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Port High School at Gateway High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kissimmee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

