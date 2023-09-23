Our projection model predicts the Jackson State Tigers will beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-40.5) 56.4 Jackson State 48, Bethune-Cookman 8

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last season.

In Wildcats games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Tigers games.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 27 31.5 -- -- 30.5 45.5 Bethune-Cookman 17.3 36.7 31 6 10.5 52

