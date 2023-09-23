How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-1) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes.
Florida A&M owns the 45th-ranked offense this season (27.7 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 21st-best with just 19.3 points allowed per game. Alabama State has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 15.5 points per contest (10th-best). On offense, it ranks 97th by posting 15.5 points per game.
See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 4 Games
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- BYU vs Kansas
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Florida State vs Clemson
- UCLA vs Utah
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- SMU vs TCU
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- NC State vs Virginia
Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Key Statistics
|Florida A&M
|Alabama State
|408.3 (29th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|296.5 (112th)
|286 (32nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|117.5 (3rd)
|131.7 (72nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|101.5 (95th)
|276.7 (15th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|195 (67th)
|5 (125th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (63rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (63rd)
Florida A&M Stats Leaders
- Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 795 yards (265 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.
- Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 165 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.
- This season, Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 26 times for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Nicholas Dixon's 183 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has collected nine catches and one touchdown.
- Marcus Riley has caught 10 passes for 161 yards (53.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jah'Marae Sheread has a total of 150 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring one touchdown.
Alabama State Stats Leaders
- Dematrius Davis has thrown for 331 yards on 29-of-44 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 92 yards.
- Ja'Won Howell has piled up 82 yards (on 21 carries).
- Kisean Johnson leads his team with 210 receiving yards on 16 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Tyree Saunders has totaled 91 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) on seven receptions.
- Isaiah Scott's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 29 yards (14.5 ypg).
Rep your team with officially licensed Florida A&M or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.