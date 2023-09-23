The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-1) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes.

Florida A&M owns the 45th-ranked offense this season (27.7 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 21st-best with just 19.3 points allowed per game. Alabama State has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 15.5 points per contest (10th-best). On offense, it ranks 97th by posting 15.5 points per game.

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Florida A&M Alabama State 408.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (112th) 286 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.5 (3rd) 131.7 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.5 (95th) 276.7 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (67th) 5 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 795 yards (265 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 165 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 26 times for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Nicholas Dixon's 183 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has collected nine catches and one touchdown.

Marcus Riley has caught 10 passes for 161 yards (53.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jah'Marae Sheread has a total of 150 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Dematrius Davis has thrown for 331 yards on 29-of-44 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 92 yards.

Ja'Won Howell has piled up 82 yards (on 21 carries).

Kisean Johnson leads his team with 210 receiving yards on 16 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tyree Saunders has totaled 91 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Isaiah Scott's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 29 yards (14.5 ypg).

