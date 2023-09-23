The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Illinois (-14) 45.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Illinois (-14.5) 45.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).

The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Illinois has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

