Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-14)
|45.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-14.5)
|45.5
|-670
|+470
Week 4 Odds
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
- The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Illinois has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
