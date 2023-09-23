The Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-2.5)

Butler Bulldogs at Stetson Hatters

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Spec Martin Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 20 Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-23.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-15.5)

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

Alabama State Hornets at Florida A&M Rattlers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Bragg Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Liberty (-10)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Jackson State Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: Florida (-28)

UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-4.5)

